Indian tourist group caught urinating in Pattaya Beach in front of other visitors

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Thai tourist captured a video showing a group of 5-6 Indian tourists standing and urinating in the sea at Pattaya Beach, much to the dismay of onlookers on the night of January 16. The incident occurred at Pattaya Central Beach, a popular destination for both local and international tourists. The Thai tourist, who wished to remain anonymous, secretly filmed the group of tourists as they casually urinated in full view of the public before gathering together and eventually dispersing.







While Pattaya is known for its diversity and attracts visitors from around the world, the behavior of this group of Indian tourists was seen as inappropriate and disrespectful by others. This has raised concerns, with many suggesting that more vigilance from authorities is needed to maintain the reputation of Pattaya’s famous beaches as clean and tourist-friendly destinations.

































