Suspected drunk driver kills 2, hurts 1 in Pattaya

A suspected drunk driver killed two women and injured a pedestrian in a late-night truck-motorcycle collision in Pattaya.







University student Nattakorn Thonglor, 20, admitted he was coming home around 3 a.m. Nov. 10 following a party when he broadsided a Honda Wave motorbike carrying two women in their early 30s.

He claimed the bike turned in front of him with no time to stop. His Isuzu D-Max pickup careened off the bike and hit a man talking on the telephone at the intersection of Sukhumvit and Thepprasit roads.

The injured man was taken to Pattaya Hospital. The bodies of the two unidentified women were transported to Banglamung Hospital.

Nattakorn was taken to Pattaya Police Station for a blood-alcohol test and face appropriate charges.











