299 monks receive alms to honor Doi Suthep road-builder

Chiang Mai residents offered alms to 299 monks to mark the 86th anniversary of the road to Doi Suthep Temple’s paving by the “Saint of Lanna.”







Chiang Mai Deputy Gov. Saranyu Meethongkham opened the Nov. 9 merit-making ceremony at the Kruba Sriwichai Monument in Suthep Subdistrict.

Descendants and followers of the famed “monk-engineer” Kruba Sriwichai gave rice and dried food to monks to mark the anniversary of the day when workers, led by Chao Kaew Nawarat, the last ruler of Chiang Mai, broke ground on the modern road leading to the steps of the mountain temple on Nov. 9, 1934.

Phra Dharma Sisters, Deputy Dean of Region 7, Abbot of Wat Phra That Doi Suthep Ratchaworawihan led 15 monks in performing Buddhist rituals.

Records show there already was a road suitable for cars there, but it was unpaved and washed out during rainy season. Work continued through the dry season and the road opened on April 30, 1935.

