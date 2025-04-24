Suspect arrested for robbing Russian tourist at gunpoint in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Russian tourist recently fell victim to a robbery in the heart of Pattaya when a suspect, armed with a firearm, threatened the tourist and demanded money. Fearing for the safety of her 3-year-old daughter, the tourist handed over 3,000 Baht to the suspect. The incident took place in Soi Phra Tamnak 6, and the suspect fled the scene shortly after.

After days of investigation, the Pattaya Police apprehended the suspect on April 22, at 3:36 PM. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Ukrit Mangkhung (also known as Mac Kolai), was arrested near the entrance of Soi Beach Road 13/4. Police recovered a homemade firearm from him. The arrest was made with the collaboration of local police, the Pattaya City Police Investigation Division, and Tourism Police.







During questioning, Ukrit admitted to committing the robbery and explained that he used the stolen money to support his daily needs. He expressed regret and apologized, stating that he never intended for such an incident to occur. He also explained that he wore an orange motorcycle vest during the crime as a disguise.

Ukrit’s criminal history revealed prior convictions for drug-related offenses and robbery. He had recently been released from prison before committing this latest crime.

The police have now sent Ukrit and the recovered evidence, including the weapon and motorcycle used for the getaway, to the public prosecutor to face charges.



Tourist Robbed at Gunpoint –Suspect Arrested – Ukrit Mangkhung, the 30-year-old suspect, was arrested by Pattaya police near Soi Liap Chai Beach, where he was found with a homemade firearm.

Confession and Apology –Criminal History – Ukrit Mangkhung had a prior criminal record, including charges for drug-related offenses and robbery, and had only recently been released from prison.

































