Bug in driver’s eye causes rear-end motorcycle collision in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A motorcycle collision on the Huay Kai Nao – Ban Dan Phajon Road in the Khao Mai Kaew sub-district, East Pattaya, left two people injured on the evening of April 22. The incident occurred around 9:00 PM, prompting emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Pattaya City Rescue Center to rush to the scene.







Upon arrival, authorities found a blue Honda PCX motorcycle without a license plate lying in the middle of the road. The rider, identified as 45-year-old Nichakan Uthaiseang, sustained injuries to her wrist. Nearby, a blue and white Honda Click motorcycle was also involved in the crash. The rider, 43-year-old Thanyalak Budda, was lying face down on the road with a lower right leg injury and pain to her right side ribs. Rescue teams provided first aid to both individuals before transporting them to a nearby hospital.

According to a witness riding as a passenger, the driver of the Honda Click motorcycle had suddenly stopped after a bug flew into their eye, causing them to lose control. The motorcycle following behind failed to brake in time and collided into the back of their vehicle.

































