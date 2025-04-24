Foreign rider on 1000cc motorcycle crashes into power pole after hitting speed bump in Pattaya; helmet shattered from impact

PATTAYA, Thailand – A serious motorcycle accident occurred in the Chaloem Phrakiat 3 area of Pattaya, when a large Kawasaki 1000cc motorcycle lost control and collided with a high-voltage power pole at 5:16 AM on April 23.

The rider, a tourist of likely Chinese descent aged between 30-40, sustained severe injuries from the crash and was left unconscious with shallow breathing. Rescue workers were quick to respond and provided immediate first aid, including CPR, before rushing the injured man to the hospital.







The motorcycle was severely damaged, with debris scattered around the area and the full-face helmet broken from impact. In addition to the motorcycle wreckage, the accident caused damage to nearby restaurant furniture, including tables, chairs, and an awning.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the injured man ride through the alley twice before the accident, traveling at high speed. The rider reportedly lost control after hitting a speed bump and crashed into the power pole, causing a violent impact that threw both the rider and the motorcycle in different directions. There were no other vehicles involved in the accident.

Surveillance footage confirmed the high speed of the motorcycle before the crash, and investigators are continuing their efforts to gather further details.

































