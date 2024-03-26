Surge in temperatures expected from end of March through early April in Pattaya and northern Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a warning for residents, especially in the northern parts of Thailand, to prepare for a surge in temperatures expected to occur from the end of March through early April.

TMD’s Observation Division Director Somkuan Tonjan said while the lower northeast, central, and eastern regions of Thailand including Pattaya City will experience some rainfall due to southerly winds until Thursday (Mar 28), a subsequent increase in temperatures is anticipated across the North between March 30 and April 3. This weather shift is likely to lead to a rise in certain health issues among the population.







In contrast, the southern region of Thailand is forecasted to receive ongoing rainfall attributed to easterly winds, though no significant windy conditions are expected during this period.

Compounding environmental concerns, several provinces in the North and Northeast are currently grappling with hazardous levels of PM2.5 pollutants. Chiang Mai, in particular, has been identified as having the fifth-worst air quality globally, recording an air quality index of 162 on Monday.







The Natural Resources and Environment Ministry’s Air Pollution Solution Communication Center reported that 26 provinces, primarily in the northern and northeastern areas, have observed PM2.5 concentrations surpassing the threshold of 37.5 micrograms per cubic meter (μg/m³). Meanwhile, the Bangkok Metropolitan Region (BMR) has recorded relatively better air quality, with PM2.5 levels ranging from 16.6 to 32.8 μg/m³. (NNT)































