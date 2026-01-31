Sunny February days draw tourists to Pattaya despite foggy mornings

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya continues to enjoy generally pleasant February weather, with mild mornings, occasional fog, and warm, sunny afternoons that are keeping tourists relaxed and outdoor venues lively along Beach Road.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department, a moderate high-pressure system moving down from China is influencing weather conditions across Thailand, bringing slightly cooler temperatures to the Northeast while much of the country, including Pattaya and the eastern region, experiences cooler early mornings followed by rising daytime temperatures.







In Pattaya, residents and visitors are seeing light morning fog in some areas, particularly near the coast, before skies clear by late morning. Afternoon temperatures remain warm, creating ideal conditions for beach activities, seaside dining, and socializing along Pattaya Beach Road, where foreign tourists have been seen enjoying drinks and conversation in open-air bars.

The eastern region may see light rain in isolated coastal areas, but overall conditions remain favorable for tourism. Sea conditions in the upper Gulf of Thailand are relatively calm, with waves around one meter, posing no major concerns for marine activities.





Meteorologists note that between February 1–4, another cool air mass could cause brief temperature fluctuations across upper Thailand, though Pattaya is expected to remain comfortably warm during the day. Authorities advise motorists to exercise caution during early-morning travel due to fog, especially along coastal roads.

With stable weather, clear afternoons, and comfortable sea conditions, February continues to be one of the most popular months for visitors to Pattaya, blending seasonal coolness with the relaxed atmosphere of a tropical beach city.



































