Noisy bikes rule the roads as foreign visitors call Pattaya’s pedestrian crossings a joke

PATTAYA, Thailand – Growing frustration over excessively noisy motorcycles and unsafe pedestrian crossings is spilling out among foreign tourists and long-term visitors, following a series of recent incidents that have reignited debate about road safety enforcement in Pattaya.

Comments from Pattaya Mail readers paint a picture of mounting concern. Many say loud, modified motorcycles dominate city streets day and night, creating both a nuisance and a safety hazard. “No horn, but plenty of noise,” one reader remarked, while others questioned why illegal exhausts appear to go unchecked despite existing regulations. Several commenters suggested stricter enforcement could be easily implemented, noting that noise violations are already against the law.







The issue has taken on greater urgency after recent road incidents, including a high-profile crosswalk crash involving a songthaew that injured an elderly pedestrian. For many readers, the case highlighted what they see as a deeper problem: pedestrian crossings that drivers routinely ignore.

“Pedestrian crossings are a joke here,” one foreign visitor wrote, echoing a common sentiment that marked crosswalks offer little real protection. Others questioned whether drivers involved in such incidents face meaningful consequences, warning that a lack of accountability undermines confidence among tourists.

Some commenters also raised concerns about rental motorcycles with modified exhausts, saying the combination of speed, noise and limited oversight creates an intimidating environment for walkers and families. “Pattaya calls itself a family destination,” one reader noted, “but the streets tell a different story.”



While readers acknowledged improvements in other areas of city management, many stressed that road safety and noise control remain critical gaps that directly affect Pattaya’s image as an international destination. Calls for consistent police checks, stricter enforcement of noise limits and real protection at pedestrian crossings were among the most repeated demands.

As Pattaya continues efforts to upgrade infrastructure and attract higher-quality tourism, foreign visitors say tackling noisy motorcycles and making crosswalks genuinely safe would be a clear signal that the city is serious about protecting everyone who uses its roads.



































