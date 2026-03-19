Dark clouds and storms sweep Pattaya, weather to persist

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents and visitors in Pattaya were urged to stay alert as thunderstorms and strong winds swept through parts of the city on Wednesday. The Pattaya Municipal Enforcement had asked the public to help report local weather conditions to assist authorities in monitoring the situation.

On Wednesday afternoon (March 18), photos shared on the Pattaya Municipal Enforcement Facebook page showed dark clouds lingering over the city and Pattaya Bay, a striking reminder of the approaching storm.

Central Pattaya remained calm, with no wind or rain, while areas such as Soi Nern Plub Wan were overcast with cool breezes but little precipitation. Phratamnak Hill saw clouds with strong gusts, and Nong Ket Yai experienced heavy rainfall with large drops. Other areas, including Chak Nok, parts of the Chonburi highway toward Pattaya, the Banglamung MG Center, and Naklua, reported both rain and wind.

Some sections, like Jomtien Beach and the southern Bongkot area, remained mostly calm with only patches of clouds, while Nong Pla Lai and Takiantia faced prolonged showers. Naklua and Theppasit Soi 8 saw darkening skies and potential rain, whereas Soi Kor Phai was quiet and dry.





Authorities warn that weather conditions can change rapidly, with sudden downpours, lightning, and strong gusts posing risks, and that these conditions are expected to continue for a few more days. Residents and visitors are advised to seek shelter during storms, avoid open areas, and follow updates from local officials to stay safe.



































