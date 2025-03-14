Summer season outbreaks curb – Pattaya community holds rabies prevention and sterilization campaign for pets

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Ton Krabok 33 community in east Pattaya organized a rabies control and prevention campaign under the “Rabies-Free Animals, Safe People” project. The event saw a large turnout of residents bringing their pets for free services.

The mobile unit provided sterilization and rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats, a key initiative led by the Veterinary Division under the Department of Environmental Health Promotion, Pattaya Public Health and Environment Office.







With the summer season approaching, vaccinating pets against rabies is a crucial measure to prevent outbreaks. The program also helps control the stray animal population by curbing overbreeding and reducing the number of abandoned pets. Additionally, it alleviates financial burdens on pet owners, as sterilization typically costs thousands of baht per pet.

To receive rabies vaccinations, pets must be at least three months old and in good health. For sterilization, only Thai breed dogs and cats aged six months and older are eligible. Pets must be in good health, fasted from food and water for 8-12 hours, and kept in a cage or on a leash to prevent them from eating before the procedure. Pet owners must also bring their identification card for registration. Those without a household registration in Pattaya can provide their current address within the city.



The event drew a significant number of pet owners eager to take advantage of the free services. The next mobile unit will be held on Monday, March 17, at Wat Pa Sutthiphawan from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. For more details, residents can contact the Veterinary Division under the Pattaya Public Health and Environment Office at 038-111826 during office hours or the Pattaya Contact Center at 1337, available 24/7.





























