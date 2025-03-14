Severe heat and thunderstorms in Pattaya and Bangkok; air pollution moderate due to prevailing winds, temperatures 26-28°C

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department has reported extreme heat in northern Thailand, accompanied by thunderstorms, strong winds, and isolated hail. Residents in affected areas are advised to take precautions against severe weather conditions. Meanwhile, southern Thailand continues to experience thunderstorms, and Bangkok and its surrounding provinces are expected to see storms covering 30% of the area, with occasional strong winds.

According to the 24-hour weather forecast, most parts of upper Thailand will experience generally hot conditions, with extreme heat concentrated in the northern region. Thunderstorms, gusty winds, and hail are expected in some areas, posing risks to residents. Authorities recommend avoiding outdoor activities during storms, staying away from large trees and unstable structures, and reinforcing agricultural setups to protect crops and livestock. The fluctuating weather may also impact public health.







These weather patterns are influenced by the convergence of southwesterly and southeasterly winds over upper Thailand. In the south, easterly and southeasterly winds continue to affect the Gulf of Thailand, southern provinces, and the Andaman Sea, bringing persistent thunderstorms. Waves in the Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach 1 meter in height, with waves exceeding 2 meters in storm-affected areas. Mariners are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing in regions experiencing thunderstorms.

Regarding air pollution, northern and upper northeastern Thailand are experiencing moderate to high levels of dust accumulation due to weak to moderate prevailing winds. In Bangkok and surrounding provinces, hot weather is expected, with thunderstorms affecting 30% of the area. Temperatures will range between 26-28°C at the lowest and 33-37°C at the highest.























