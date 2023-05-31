Suicidal Russian changes his mind after Pattaya police calm him down

An unidentified male Russian national was attempting to harm himself near the intersection of Motorway Route 7 and Sukhumvit Road, in front of the Ambassador City Jomtien Hotel, at 12 p.m. on May 27.

Pattaya police carefully approached the visibly distressed foreign man and managed to calm him down. With the help of a Russian interpreter, he said that he did not require the officers’ assistance, thanking them for their prompt response and support. Consequently, arrangements were made to ensure his safe return to his hotel.







The Tourist Police are dedicated to serving the public and can be reached through the 24-hour emergency hotline 1155. Additionally, tourists in need can seek assistance through the Tourist Police I Lert U application, which is designed to provide support and aid.















