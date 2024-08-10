Stunning fabric designs representing Pattaya-Chonburi unveiled at city hall

PATTAYA, Thailand – On August 9, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet welcomed Ms. Peerumakorn “Kai” Worasethaporn and her delegation at Pattaya City Hall where she presented her latest exclusive Hawaiian shirts featuring the unique Pattaya-Chonburi design.

Ms. Worasatrthaporn, known in the design world as “Kai Ukas” is a celebrated Asian designer with a global reputation, honoured with the “Golden Thimble Award” from De File de Mode, the Sweden World Peace Awards 2018 for Outstanding Art and Culture, and the Woman Power International Awards. She has also been recognized by Thailand’s Ministry of Social Development and Human Security for her selflessness.







In addition to her design accolades, Kai Ukas is noted for her advocacy for vulnerable communities across Thailand. Her efforts include creating local fabrics and products to support and generate income for these communities. Her recent collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Pattaya Office led to the creation of fabric designs representing Pattaya and Chonburi, which have been featured in Hawaiian shirts presented to the Mayor.

Mayor Poramet praised Kai Ukas’s efforts, highlighting the positive impact of her designs on promoting local culture and generating income for the community. He encouraged her to continue developing unique local patterns that preserve local wisdom and support community development.





































