Laotian woman found with slashed neck in East Pattaya condo

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Laotian woman, identified as 28-year-old Ms. Phrai M., was discovered dead in the bathroom of her condo at Soi Ban Nern Rotfai, in East Pattaya on August 8.

The body was found in a room on the 5th floor, lying face up in a pool of blood with a severe neck wound, likely from a sharp object. The victim was wearing a black T-shirt and maroon shorts. A large kitchen knife was found in her right hand, and a 15 cm paring knife was in the sink. The bathroom floor was stained with dried blood, and a large bloody footprint was noted outside the bathroom door. A cat was also found in the room.







The police were alerted by Ms. Nong, a friend of the deceased, who had been contacted by the victim’s older sister, unable to reach her. Upon arriving, Ms. Nong found the door locked from the inside. The victim’s boyfriend, Mr. Chang, a 42-year-old Chinese national, was also unable to enter. He had been locked out since the previous night after the victim, who was intoxicated, claiming a ghost was after her and ordered him to leave. Mr. Chang had spent the night elsewhere and returned to find his girlfriend dead, leading him to call the police before fleeing the scene, fearing arrest for overstaying his visa.









Police later apprehended Mr. Chang, who was visibly distraught and worried about his visa status. He provided a statement that the victim was intoxicated and paranoid when he left. Forensic examination revealed that only the victim’s fingerprints were on the knives and evidence of illegal drugs, including ketamine and crystal methamphetamine, was found at the scene. CCTV footage showed no suspicious activity or other individuals entering the room before the incident.

Pol. Lt. Col. Somchanok Fakphairoj, Deputy Investigation Superintendent, indicated that the case is likely a suicide rather than a homicide. The preliminary findings suggest the victim may have suffered drug-induced psychosis, consistent with Mr. Chang’s account and corroborated by a close friend of the deceased. The investigation is ongoing, but current evidence supports the theory of suicide.





































