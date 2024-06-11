Strong winds topple trees across Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Department of Botany from the Natural Resources and Environment Office acted swiftly to remove the fallen trees and branches after strong winds swept through various parts of Pattaya on June 9, causing several trees to fall. The affected areas include the Beach Road and several densely populated residential neighbourhoods.







Authorities are urging residents to exercise caution during the ongoing rainy season and report any fallen trees or hazards to the nearest public service offices or the City Hotline at 1337 to ensure prompt removal and safety for all.





































