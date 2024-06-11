Two fishermen survive capsized boat in stormy seas off Jomtien

PATTAYA, Thailand – Two fishermen nearly drowned after falling into the rough sea off the shores of Jomtien Beach Road, opposite Soi 17, on the morning of June 9.

Rescue personnel faced challenging conditions, including rain, strong winds, and stormy seas, but eventually managed to find Natthapong Songkhon, 30, in severe condition due to near-drowning. He required immediate medical attention. After performing initial first aid, the rescue team transported him to Pattaya City Hospital. Another fisherman, Pongsak Chaona, 25, sustained minor injuries and was in shock.







According to Pongsak, he and Natthapong had taken a small fishing boat out to sea to catch fish for sale. Initially, the weather was calm, but on their return, they encountered strong winds and high waves, causing their boat to capsize. Both men struggled to swim back to shore and were fortunate to survive. The boat remains submerged at the bottom of the sea.





































