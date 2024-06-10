Results of district-level senator elections to be sent to provincial level

The District Election Director will send the list of candidates who passed the district-level selection to the Provincial Election Director.

The Election Commission summarized that 23,645 individuals are eligible to proceed to the district-level Senate selection process.

This list will also be published on the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) website and the Smart Vote application for public awareness.







Additionally, introductory documents will be prepared to help candidates at the provincial level get to know each other. The provincial-level selection will proceed on Sunday, June 16.

The senator elections were conducted simultaneously on Sunday (June 9) in 928 districts across Thailand at locations determined by district election directors. This phase is considered the “first step” before moving to the provincial and national levels.

The district-level selection process concluded on June 9. A total of 43,818 candidates reported for the first round, with 25,459 men and 18,359 women.









The new selection of 200 senators follows the provisions of the 2017 Constitution, utilizing a new system implemented for the first time.

General citizens do not have the right to vote for senators as the law permits only candidates who pay a fee of 2,500 baht to cast votes.

Candidates must “vote among themselves” within 20 occupational groups and “cross-vote” among other groups, following a “three-tiered” election process from district to provincial and national levels. (TNA)





































