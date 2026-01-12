PATTAYA, Thailand – For many long-term foreign visitors, Pattaya still holds a special place in their memories: the bustling beach scenes, lively nightlife, and familiar faces of old friends. These travelers often return not for novelty, but for nostalgia – to reconnect with experiences and people they’ve cherished over the years.

However, many are finding it harder to justify returning. One key factor is the strength of the Thai baht. According to Krungthai Global Markets, the baht is trading in a range of 31.00–31.65 per US dollar this week, with intraday movements between 31.15–31.30, up from last week’s close at 31.46. Since Friday night, the baht has been volatile but trending stronger, nearing the support zone of 31.20. Combined with domestic inflation in tourist areas and higher prices for services, the appreciating baht has reduced spending power for many foreign visitors.







“A cocktail that cost 150 baht a decade ago can now easily run double that, and even routine services in tourist areas feel overpriced,” said one long-term visitor. “The place is nothing like it used to be. Vietnam and Cambodia now offer similar experiences at a fraction of the cost.”

Vietnam, in particular, has become an attractive alternative. Clear visa rules, lower costs, quality food, and beaches that rival Pattaya’s make it easier for tourists to enjoy themselves without worrying about currency fluctuations. For those who once traveled to Pattaya regularly, Vietnam provides a hassle-free experience where money goes further.

Yet, despite these economic and logistical pressures, Pattaya still attracts repeat visitors who want to see old friends and relive memories. For them, it’s less about bargains and more about connection. But with the Thai baht high, inflation in tourist zones, and falling service standards, even these nostalgic trips are increasingly weighed against alternatives in the region.





As one Australian visitor summed it up: “I’ve been coming here since 2010, and Pattaya will always feel like home. But financially, it’s hard to justify a long stay. Vietnam offers a similar beach vibe and lower prices – and for now, it’s just easier.”

For Pattaya, the message is clear: maintaining loyalty among long-term visitors isn’t just about nostalgia; it’s about balancing currency, costs, and quality of experience to remain competitive in Southeast Asia’s booming tourism market.



































