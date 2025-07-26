Strong baht splits Pattaya: Big spenders chill while budget tourists sweat the exchange rate

PATTAYA, Thailand — The Thai baht opened Friday at 32.28 per U.S. dollar, barely budging from Thursday’s close of 32.26. For currency traders, it’s just another quiet day. But down on Pattaya’s sun-soaked streets? It’s a different story.

For your average visitor juggling beach days, spicy noodles, and bar tabs — that strong baht feels anything but calm. Every decimal point up seems to stretch the bill at your favorite beachfront beer shack. And if your income’s still coming from euros, pounds, or Aussie dollars? Ouch.

Add in rising inflation and Pattaya starts looking a little less like a budget paradise and a little more like a pricey getaway. From motorbike rentals to mango sticky rice, nothing feels as cheap as it once did. More than a few long-timers are muttering, “Remember when 1,000 baht actually meant something?”







But it’s not doom and gloom for everyone.

Enter the other Pattaya — the one with rooftop cocktails, sea-view condos, and brunches that cost more than a roundtrip minivan to Bangkok. For wealthier tourists and well-heeled expats with diversified incomes and passive investments, the strong baht is more of a background hum than a roadblock. Their dollars stretch just fine — or they’ve got other currencies to swap in. No stress.

“These guys aren’t sweating over exchange apps,” joked one condo agent. “They’re debating between yachts.”

Still, economists are urging caution. The baht isn’t flexing its muscles by accident — it’s backed by Thailand’s gold reserves, a strong export sector, and capital inflows that keep the currency sturdy even as tourism stumbles.



But the longer it stays strong, the harder it gets for Pattaya’s mid-range and budget tourism markets. Some visitors are shortening their trips. Others are skipping the massages, the souvenirs, or even the second beer.

“Currency strength is great for national pride,” one analyst noted, “but if your target market is backpackers and budget retirees, it’s worth asking — will they still come?”

Meanwhile, regional rivals like Vietnam and the Philippines are watching closely — with softer currencies and aggressive tourism campaigns, they’re quietly wooing travelers looking for better value.



Back in Pattaya, the divide is real: some are popping champagne, others are cutting corners. But some foreign tourists simply love the simple joys — the warm open-air breeze on baht buses rolling along beach routes, counting coins while soaking in the excitement and sun. For many, that’s still the best way to experience Pattaya without breaking the bank.

The city’s challenge is figuring out how to welcome both — and not let the exchange rate write the script.



































