As storms soak the North, Pattaya basks in sunshine and sea breezes

PATTAYA, Thailand – While much of northern and northeastern Thailand is grappling with heavy downpours, Pattaya remains bathed in sunlight and cooled by gentle sea breezes, offering foreign tourists and locals a serene escape from the national weather alerts.

On the city’s popular beaches, visitors have been spotted soaking in the good weather — including foreign tourists enjoying the clear skies along Pattaya’s shoreline, a stark contrast to the stormy conditions affecting other parts of the country.







As night falls, the coastal resort town continues to enjoy cooler temperatures and light winds, ideal for beach strolls, open-air dining, and night market outings. Residents and tourists alike have welcomed the tranquil conditions.

Meanwhile, the Thai Meteorological Department warns that heavy rain continues in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, and Mukdahan, where flash floods, forest runoff, and overflowing rivers remain possible — especially in foothill and low-lying areas.

This severe weather is being driven by a strong southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, combined with a low-pressure system over northern Vietnam.



Waves in the upper Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand may reach 2 meters or more in storm zones, prompting the Meteorological Department to advise small boats to stay ashore.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm “Co-May” in the Pacific is currently moving toward southern Japan and is not expected to impact Thailand.



































