Pattaya hot and windy, air quality in fair condition; moderate waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Meteorological Department has forecast cold to chilly weather in the northern and northeastern regions of Thailand during the morning. Meanwhile, the central region, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas, as well as the eastern and southern regions, are also expected to experience cool temperatures in the morning. People in these areas are advised to take care of their health due to the fluctuating weather conditions.







In the next 24 hours, a moderate high-pressure system or cool air mass will cover upper Thailand. This will continue to bring cold to chilly weather in the morning, especially in the northern and northeastern regions. Areas in the mountain ranges will experience cold to very cold conditions, while other regions will see cool mornings.

The northeast monsoon is also affecting the Gulf of Thailand, southern regions, and the Andaman Sea, causing light rain in some areas of the lower southern region. The waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are moderate, with waves of 1-2 meters in the lower Gulf and about 1 meter in the upper Gulf and the Andaman Sea. Offshore waves may exceed 1 meter. Fishermen in the lower Gulf of Thailand are advised to exercise caution.



The air quality in upper Thailand is currently at a moderate level for particulate matter, with an increasing trend due to weakened winds.

In Bangkok and the surrounding areas, the minimum temperature will range between 19-22°C, while the maximum temperature is expected to be between 33-35°C. (TNA)































