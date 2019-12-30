Streets closed, parking banned around Pattaya Countdown

Motorists will find it slow going in South Pattaya over New Year’s as roads surrounding Bali Hai Pier will be closed for the three-day Pattaya Countdown.

Traffic in and out of the South Pattaya jetty and the Bali Hai flyover and interchange will be closed from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. Dec. 29-31.

Motorcycles will be allowed to park under the flyover on Pratamnak Road, but cars and trucks must use designated parking areas at the pier, Big C and Tesco-Lotus South Pattaya, Pattaya School No. 8, Chaimongkol Temple, Royal Garden Plaza, Central Festival Pattaya Beach and Big C Extra.

No parking under the Pattaya City sign will be allowed after 3 p.m.

Officials also have prohibited the flying of camera-equipped drones over the music festival and no glass or plastic bottles can be carried into the concert. No alcohol will be available for sale and weapons are banned.

Expanded this year to three days, the Pattaya Countdown brings together the biggest names in Thai pop music for the “Universe of Entertainment” New Year’s party.

Black Head kicks off the festival Dec. 29, followed by Getsunova, Instinci, Urboy TJ, Moderndog and Big Ass.

On Dec. 30, Ice Saranyu takes the stage first, followed by Bedroom Audio, Mild, The Toys, Jay Jettarin and Potato.

On New Year’s Eve, the curtain goes up with Jintara Poonlarb followed by Klear, Christina Aguilar, Sweet Mullet, Girls Universe, Boy Peacemaker, The Sun, and artists from MONO Music including Pete-Pera, Benz-Tung Pang-Nina-Angie-Mille, Gelato, Iceace, Chees, C-Cray, Xanephone and Plutonium.

The New Year’s Eve show will be broadcast live 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on the Mono Channel 29.