Govt invites people to attend Amazing Thailand Countdown 2020

BANGKOK – With so many people traveling during the New Year festival, the government has stressed safety measures be observed. Meanwhile, people are invited to attend the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2020 event which is aimed at stimulating the economies of second-tier cities.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has emphasized security measures during the New Year holidays to reduce accidents and the loss of life and property. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports has also launched a tourism stimulus campaign by organizing the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2020 event, especially in popular destinations such as Sukhothai, Lop Buri, Ratchaburi, Sa Kaeo, Kalasin and Phatthalung. The event is expected to generate cash flow of more than 20 billion baht.

As for the number of foreign tourists throughout the year, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports is confident the figure will reach more than 39 million, generating more than 1.96 trillion baht while the domestic market will generate more than 1.1 trillion baht, or more than three trillion baht in total. Thais are invited to enjoy the coming of 2020, and are urged to celebrate in safety.