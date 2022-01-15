Street vendors take over Pattaya vaccination site

Pattaya street vendors found a new source of business among the unvaccinated at Jittaphawan Temple, as it hosted a Covid-19 vaccination drive.

From Jan. 11-14, people could receive first, second or third jabs at the temple from doctors and nurses at Banglamung Hospital.







The shots may be free, but the food and products on sale around the grounds were not.

A meatball vendor said she was at the Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium during vaccinations there and saw big crowds, which made her think vaccination sites would be big business.



People shopped while waiting in the queue or after getting a jab. There aren’t any places inside the temple to eat normally.

The temple didn’t charge the vendors rent but expected they would “make merit” – donate cash – in return for the space.



























