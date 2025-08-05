Tourist reflects on a changing Pattaya after a month-long stay

PATTAYA, Thailand – After spending a month soaking in the sights, sounds, and social rhythms of Pattaya, a returning tourist from Australia shared his impressions of a city he’s visited on and off for over two decades.

“It’s still got its charm,” he said, sipping a cold beer on Soi Buakhao. “But it’s definitely changed. The streets are busy — especially Walking Street, Chaiyapoon, and parts of Buakhao — but other areas like Tree Town feel quieter than usual. Some bars are struggling.”







He pointed to rising costs as a potential reason. “A beer in Walking Street can run you 130–140 baht. Go-go bars and regular venues on Buakhao are offering 65-baht beers or even Heineken for 50 in some cases, so it’s worth exploring. Even a Maccas quarter-pounder meal now costs around 300 baht — prices have definitely gone up.”

While he noted that nightlife is still active, especially with new crowds arriving from India and other countries, he observed shifts in the social dynamics. “You see a lot of affluent Indian tourists in prime spots like Walking Street now, and they seem to be spending well. Things evolve — it’s the nature of popular destinations.”



He also reflected on broader trends. “Some of us older guys feel the traditional beer bar vibe might be fading a bit. Clubs and high-end venues seem to be the new draw. Maybe it’s just the next phase.”

Despite his mixed feelings, he emphasized he wasn’t bitter. “I’m mainly here to catch up with mates and enjoy the beach. Pattaya’s still got magic, especially if you know where to look. But yeah — it’s growing fast. Maybe it’s just time for a change of pace. Rayong and Ban Chang have some great golf and quieter beaches too.”

With a final shrug, he added, “It is what it is. The world’s changing. But there’s still something about Pattaya that brings me back.”



































