‘Street and Sidewalks Clearing’ policy continues to be implemented by Pattaya City

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has announced the continued enforcement of the “Street and Sidewalks Clearing” policy, a crucial initiative aimed at addressing illegal activities and controlling behavior that disrupts daily life for both locals and tourists. This policy focuses on managing unauthorized businesses and activities that obstruct public spaces and contribute to traffic congestion or other inconveniences.

The policy was implemented in response to a variety of issues, such as illegal street vendors, unauthorized establishments occupying public spaces, and activities that hinder the flow of traffic or pedestrian movement. These issues were becoming increasingly problematic for both residents and visitors to the city.







The “Street and Sidewalks Clearing” policy emphasizes the city’s commitment to maintaining a clean and organized environment and protecting Pattaya’s image as a tourist destination. Local authorities have been cracking down on illegal activities by enforcing strict regulations, including issuing fines and penalties for non-compliance. At the same time, there is an ongoing effort to educate the public about regulations and encourage compliance with the rules.

Additionally, Pattaya City has been working in collaboration with various local agencies to ensure the continuous and effective implementation of this policy. Local law enforcement and municipal officers are actively engaged in clearing obstacles from public spaces, such as removing illegal parking or unlicensed businesses that block sidewalks or roads.

While the “Street and Sidewalks Clearing” policy has garnered positive responses from the public and tourists, challenges remain, such as dealing with illegal parking and unapproved street vendors. These ongoing issues require continuous attention and collaboration among local government agencies to maintain long-term improvements in the city’s public spaces and overall environment.









































