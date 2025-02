PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet conducted an inspection of the food quality at the cafeteria of Pattaya City School 2 (Charoen Rat Uthit). During the visit, the mayor engaged with students as they enjoyed their lunch, ensuring that the meals provided met quality and safety standards. The children were delighted to meet the city leader, taking the opportunity to snap photos with him in a cheerful and friendly atmosphere.