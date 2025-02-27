Foreign tourists and Thai monks cause controversy in Pattaya with motorbike ride

PATTAYA, Thailand – In Pattaya, a surprising incident involving two foreign tourists and two Thai monks on motorbikes has raised eyebrows and sparked controversy. The foreigners were seen joyfully riding through the streets of the city with the monks, with their robes flying in the wind as they sped along. The scene unfolded in the Soi Siam Country Club area, where the group posed for photos, hugging and laughing together in front of a local market. The unusual sight has sparked concern among local residents, particularly about the potential harm to the image of Thai Buddhism.







Many locals were taken aback by the sight, with some questioning the authenticity of the monks involved. One commenter shared, “I really want to know which temple these monks are from because I’ve seen them before near the bars. They even asked for alms, and when I refused, they said it was fine to give them money.” Another pointed out, “This is not the foreigners’ fault. The monks should be the ones setting an example and saying that this behavior is not appropriate.”

The situation also raised suspicions about the identity of the monks, with one local stating, “I’ve seen these two monks almost every day at the Soi Siam Country Club market. I asked around, and people said they were fake monks. They’re not from Pattaya, and I think they come from somewhere else.” Another comment read, “It’s like the foreigners think it’s a costume party or something. I’ve seen them around a lot, and they just don’t seem like real monks.”



While the foreigners seemed to be enjoying themselves, some residents were deeply concerned about the negative perception this might create. One individual commented, “These monks were walking around the area early in the morning, and it seemed strange. They’re supposed to be on a spiritual journey, but they’re acting like tourists.”

Others worried about the impact on Buddhism’s image, noting, “If their robes get caught in the bike’s wheel, it’s not going to be funny anymore and could lead to a dangerous situation. It’s inappropriate and dangerous.” The behavior of the monks has raised questions about their conduct, with some wondering if they were genuine monks at all.

In response to these concerns, many are calling for greater accountability among those wearing monk robes in public. Some argue that these actions may be misleading, especially for tourists who may not fully understand Thai religious customs. Whether or not the monks are legitimate, their behavior has certainly left an impression on the public, with many feeling that it damages the reputation of Thai Buddhism.































