Stray dogs ravage pickup truck wiring at Bali Hai Pier parking lot in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A local man has warned fellow motorists after his Ford Raptor pickup truck was severely damaged by a pack of stray dogs at a private parking lot near Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya.

The incident occurred on October 2, around 5 p.m., when Apisit Pienkasikum left his red Ford Raptor at the lot, paying 100 baht for day parking while joining a squid-fishing trip. When he returned around 11 p.m., he found more than ten stray dogs roaming the lot, some surrounding his vehicle.

Upon starting the engine, multiple warning codes flashed on the dashboard, including steering malfunction, gear system failure, brake and charging issues, and a locked electronic gearbox. The vehicle could not be moved and had to be towed to a service center overnight.

A preliminary inspection revealed extensive damage: chewed-through engine grounding wires, electrical steering system cables, and gear wiring, along with torn fender liners and wheel arch felt. Fortunately, the owner had first-class insurance coverage, which will cover the repairs.

Apisit shared the ordeal on Facebook, warning others who park in the Bali Hai area to exercise caution, as the stray dog problem remains widespread. He stressed the inconvenience and time lost, despite being able to claim insurance for the damage.









































