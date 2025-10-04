Rayong in panic again as massive fire engulfs oil and agricultural equipment store

PATTAYA, Thailand – Panic erupted again in Rayong on Friday morning (October 3) when a massive fire broke out at a shop selling engine oil and agricultural equipment along Sukhumvit Road, Nakhon Rayong 29. Authorities scrambled more than ten fire trucks to the scene as dense black smoke billowed into the sky.

At 7:45 a.m., Pol. Capt. Thongdao Khotlakkham, Deputy Inspector (Investigation) of Rayong City Police Station, received the alert and coordinated with Rayong Municipality firefighters. The blaze originated inside a warehouse storing oil products, agricultural tools, water pumps, and hardware equipment connected to the main shop building.



Flames spread rapidly, producing columns of black smoke visible from afar. Explosions were also reported intermittently as the fire intensified. Firefighters worked urgently to douse the flames, but the fire remained out of control due to the high flammability of engine oil stored at the site.

Teams also sprayed water continuously around nearby fuel tanks to prevent the fire from spreading to an adjacent petrol station. As of the latest reports, the blaze has already reached the front of the shop.









































