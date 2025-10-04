Pattaya hotel teen rescue leads to arrests of foreign pimp and Thai madam

PATTAYA, Thailand – A joint operation led by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS), and Banglamung district officials raided a hotel near Dongtan Curve in South Pattaya, just 100 meters from a local police substation, rescuing three young trafficking victims and arresting two suspects.

Authorities rescued two boys, both aged 15 (one Thai and one of unconfirmed nationality), and a Thai girl believed to be 18, though her exact age is still under verification. The victims were being sold for sexual services to foreign tourists inside the hotel rooms.



Two suspects were arrested at the scene: Mr. Jos (also known as Mr. Marie), 77, a Dutch national acting as a pimp, and Ms. Praphaiporn, 58, a Thai woman serving as a madam. Both face charges of procuring, human trafficking, and sexual exploitation of minors under 15.

Investigators also seized cash used in the transactions. Authorities revealed that Mr. Jos had previously been arrested in Thailand in 2016 on human trafficking charges but was deported after evidence was deemed insufficient. He later re-entered Thailand illegally and resumed his criminal activities.







The raid was supported by international anti-trafficking organizations, including Destiny Rescue, Project SCIENTIA, Free a Girl (Netherlands), and the Dutch Embassy in Bangkok, which provided intelligence linking foreign tourists to the exploitation of Thai minors in the Jomtien Beach area.



Dr. Thanakrit Jit-Aree-Rat, advisor to the Social Development Minister, condemned the case as a grave violation of Thai law and morality, noting the shocking proximity of the trafficking venue to a police station. He pledged stricter crackdowns, asset seizures, and money-laundering probes against all involved, as well as legal action against hotel operators who turned a blind eye to the exploitation.

“This is a disgraceful crime that damages Thailand’s image as a tourism destination,” Dr. Thanakrit said. “We will ensure every network involved is dismantled.”



































