Stranded foreigner found homeless behind Tukcom South Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A troubling scene in Pattaya has ignited widespread discussion online after a man believed to be a foreign national was found lying in distress beneath an abandoned building near a parking area behind Tukcom South Pattaya on the evening of May 23. The incident was first shared on local social media pages around 5 p.m., accompanied by emotional messages calling for humanitarian assistance and urging relevant agencies to check on the man’s condition. Witnesses described the individual as a foreign male believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, appearing exhausted and in poor physical condition while lying alone beneath the deserted structure.







Photos from the scene quickly spread online, prompting reactions ranging from sympathy and concern to frustration over Pattaya’s growing visible homeless and stranded foreigner problem.

Some commenters claimed the man appeared to be Indian, while others questioned whether he was a tourist, migrant worker, or undocumented foreign national. Several residents said they had allegedly seen similar individuals sleeping in the area before. Others urged compassion and assistance regardless of nationality, with social media users calling on authorities or charities to provide aid if the man was genuinely in distress. “At the end of the day, he is still a fellow human being,” one commenter wrote, while another pleaded for officials to help return him home if possible.



At the same time, the incident reignited criticism surrounding Thailand’s visa policies and concerns about stranded foreigners entering Pattaya without stable financial support. Some online users blamed visa-free entry measures and argued that authorities should tighten screening procedures for incoming visitors.

Others countered that homelessness and hardship can affect anyone, warning against rushing to conclusions without understanding the individual’s circumstances. The incident also highlighted growing public concern about visible homelessness around tourism zones in Pattaya, particularly near abandoned buildings, parking lots, and beachfront areas where residents say vulnerable individuals are increasingly being seen. As of now, no official statement has been released regarding the man’s identity, nationality, or condition, and it remains unclear whether social services or immigration authorities have intervened.

















































