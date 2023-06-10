Storm drains around Pattaya dredged as the rainy season arrives

Pattaya city engineers together with the sanitation department are working hard to dredge as many drains in town as possible as the rainy season has already started, with flooding expected in many parts of town.

To try to prevent the catastrophe, city sanitation teams continue to dredge sewers along Central Road, Pattaya-Naklua Road and in Soi Khaotalo.







The teams descended deep into the humongous drainage system to manually dig out the mud, stones, cement fragments and various pollutants found obstructing the drains in that area. Much of the blockage can be blamed on irresponsible residents and street food shops that thoughtlessly dump their garbage into the sewers.















