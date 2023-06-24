Stoned foreigner found fast asleep on Pattaya road intersection

A foreign tourist who fell asleep in the middle of the road at a busy intersection in the center of town garnered attention after a post on the Facebook page went viral.

Boonchin Onthawon, a volunteer from the Sawang Boriboon Pattaya Rescue Team, the person behind the viral Facebook post, recounted the incident, stating that while he was dropping off a customer, he noticed the foreigner peacefully sleeping at the intersection beside his motorcycle.







After dropping off his passenger, Boonchin returned to check on the tourist, initially suspecting intoxication. Concerned for the tourist’s safety, he offered him a ride to prevent any potential accidents.

Despite Boonchin’s efforts to persuade the tourist to move to the side of the road, the individual insisted on driving alone. Realizing the tourist’s compromised state, Boonchin swiftly contacted the rescue radio center for assistance, disregarding the fact that he wasn’t in his official rescue uniform. He also promptly notified the police, ensuring that the relevant authorities were made aware so they could properly handle the situation.







Upon conducting checks and providing assistance, it was determined that the tourist was neither intoxicated nor unwell. The sudden sleep at the intersection was suspected to be linked to marijuana consumption. Boonchin stepped forward and offered to drive the tourist back to his accommodation.

















