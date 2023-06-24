Pattaya city takes action to ease Soi Buakhao traffic congestion

In an effort to address the increasing traffic congestion on Soi Buakhao caused by improper parking in undesignated spaces, Pattaya City Councilor Dilok Thongnak met with the owners of a motorbike rental business responsible for parking bikes on the street, urging them to relocate their bikes to selected areas or their own business premises.







Dilok also issued a public appeal for cooperation, urging residents and motorists to adhere to traffic regulations by refraining from street parking. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of responsible driving practices, such as driving slowly and cautiously on the busy street. Dilok highlighted that following these guidelines would significantly reduce accidents and alleviate traffic disruptions.

















