Stoned Aussie rescued from drowning at Jomtien beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – A routine beach jog turned perilous for an Australian man after consuming marijuana, narrowly avoiding tragedy thanks to the swift actions of vigilant beachgoers.

A distress call reporting a drowning incident opposite Soi Jomtien 11 on March 31 prompted an immediate response from rescue volunteers and medical teams from Banglamung Hospital. Amidst the panic, Kittichai Limjamruen, 48, who happened to be walking on the beach, bravely swam into the sea to assist Loy Malcolm Ayles, a 58-year-old Australian national, before additional support arrived.







Together, they managed to carry Ayles ashore, where he was found unconscious and not breathing, and requiring urgent medical attention. Rescue personnel wasted no time, administering basic first aid, including CPR, before swiftly transporting Ayles to the hospital for further care.

Ayles’ wife, Panadda, informed authorities that her husband had consumed marijuana before embarking on his beach jog. However, his impulsive decision to take a swim led to distressing consequences, prompting cries for help from her and other bystanders.































