Stolen Vehicle Returned to Owner – Pattaya Police arrest couple for stealing rental cars and selling on the black market

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chonburi Highway Police arrested a couple, Thanakrit, 48, and Ms. Kanyakhorn, 29, based on a warrant issued by the Nonthaburi Provincial Court for the crime of “jointly embezzling property.” The police seized a gray Toyota Yaris and two license plates. The couple was arrested at the Pattaya Highway Police Station in Nongprue, East Pattaya.

The arrest followed an incident on March 9, when police were patrolling the area and stopped a black Toyota on Highway No. 3 in Sattahip, Chonburi, after it made a sudden lane change. Upon checking, they found Thanakrit driving with Ms. Kanyakhorn seated next to him. The vehicle’s license plate was registered to a different make and model, leading to further investigation. The police discovered that the vehicle had been stolen and had been reported by the rightful owner, Athit, to the Rattanathibet Police Station in Nonthaburi.







The investigation revealed that the couple had been renting cars, removing GPS trackers, and selling them either on the black market or to neighboring countries like Myanmar and Cambodia. They had targeted victims across four police stations in Chonburi, Pattaya, Nonthaburi, and Kanchanaburi, with more victims likely to be identified. The couple is now facing legal charges.

Upon confirmation of the stolen vehicle, the Chonburi Highway Police coordinated with the rightful owner, Athit, to return the car. Athit expressed his gratitude for the diligent work of the police in recovering his vehicle.





























