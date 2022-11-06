Pattaya 4th grader crashes through glass door gashing her leg

A Jomtien Beach fourth-grader was injured when she ran through a glass door.

The 9-year-old suffered substantial blood loss when a shard of glass sliced through just above her knee, leaving a deep, 10-centimeter gash Nov. 3. She also suffered cuts to her arms and face.







Mother Jutamart Slipkongman, 35, said her daughter crashed through the closed sliding door at her house and then fell on the broken glass.

Jutamart quickly put the girl on her motorbike to take her to the hospital, but they got only 300 meters down Soi Chaiyapruek 2 before the girl went into shock due to the blood loss. She stopped outside a mobile phone shop opposite the flea market and called paramedics, who stopped the bleeding long enough to get her to Pattaya Hospital.





































