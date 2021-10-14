Startlingly full, Pattaya’s Mabprachan reservoir starts discharging water

The Royal Irrigation Department started draining water from the Mabprachan Reservoir after it reached full capacity – a stark difference from much of the past two years.







The RIG began releasing water at 120,000 cu. meters a day, but said the outflow would not affect homes as dam discharges upcountry have inundated homes along the Chao Phraya River and its tributaries in the Central Plains.



Nongprue Mayor Winai Inpitak said the subdistrict has worked in tandem with irrigation officials since Sept. 27, cleaning and dredging the Pattaya area’s natural canals to ensure the Mabprachan release would flow easily to the sea.







Winai said it’s possible some of the released water would seep into low-lying areas in East Pattaya. However, the impact was seen as minimal.

Mabprachan – the closest water source to Pattaya, but not its only one – had dropped to 20 percent of its capacity last year and had only improved slightly by August last year.

But this year’s heavy rainy season has boosted the lake to its highest point in years. With more rain expected to hit Pattaya this weekend, water needed to be drained to accept the new runoff.











































