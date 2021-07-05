Sriracha neighbors get hammered, 1 gets hammer to head

By Pattaya Mail
0
158
After the man and woman who were drinking with Sakol sobered up, police interrogated them, but neirthr confessed to committing the violent act.

A night of drinking by three Sriracha neighbors ended up with one in the hospital and the other two denying they did it.

Sakol Chomchan, 43, suffered a serious skull injury after being struck by a hammer July 4. He was transported to Rajadhevi Hospital.



Police interrogated Nopadol Khiewsri, 46, and La-iad Saithong, 53, who admitted they were eating and drinking with the victim in their house, but said they didn’t know how he ended up with a blow to the head.



The two conceded there was a furious argument after heavy rounds of drinking, but neither confessed to swinging the hammer.

Police planned to question them again once the two suspects sobered up.

Sakol Chomchan lies in in a pool of blood after one of his drinking buddies smashed his head in with a hammer.



Remnants of the drinking party along with the hammer that came down on Sakol’s head.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR