Sriracha neighbors get hammered, 1 gets hammer to head

A night of drinking by three Sriracha neighbors ended up with one in the hospital and the other two denying they did it.

Sakol Chomchan, 43, suffered a serious skull injury after being struck by a hammer July 4. He was transported to Rajadhevi Hospital.







Police interrogated Nopadol Khiewsri, 46, and La-iad Saithong, 53, who admitted they were eating and drinking with the victim in their house, but said they didn’t know how he ended up with a blow to the head.







The two conceded there was a furious argument after heavy rounds of drinking, but neither confessed to swinging the hammer.

Police planned to question them again once the two suspects sobered up.

























