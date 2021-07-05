Rattanakorn booms after 3 Pattaya markets closed

The closure of three Pattaya markets meant big business for the one left open.

Rattanakorn Market on Soi Pornprapanimit (Siam Country Club Road) had seen a big uptick in business after Lan Po, New Naklua and Amorn markets were closed following coronavirus outbreaks there. They were closed July 2-4 for cleaning.







In response, the Banglamung Public Health Department closed markets for the spraying of disinfectant and confined migrant workers to construction camps. In response Rattanakorn, the only market still open, saw increased business.

Seller Namfon Dinhayi Abdulrahman said July 4 that the market had been busy since 2 a.m. and her sales doubled Sunday. She was caught off guard and didn’t bring more vegetables as business has been poor for months.







Vendor Sophida Sukhaim was more forward-thinking anticipating that more people would come to Rattanakorn. Her fears about left over stock were unfounded.

But Sophida said with more customers comes more risk of catching Covid-19, so she was extra careful.

Rattanakorn restricted entry to one point where everyone could be screened for fevers and other disease-control protocols were imposed.



































