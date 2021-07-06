Thai authorities warn of toxic carcinogenic fumes around burning factory

Thailand’s Pollution Control Department has warned the public that fumes from styrene monomers are carcinogenic and must not be inhaled, following yesterday’s massive blaze at the Ming Dih Chemical Co factory complex, in Samut Prakan’s Bang Phli district.







Authorities have ordered residents in a 10-kilometre radius of the blast site to evacuate, due to the dangers of toxic smoke inhalation, while helicopters were called in to help firefighters spray fire retardant foam over the burning complex. Their focus was to keep the advancing flames away from other chemical storage sites in the compound, which could trigger further explosions.







The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported that at least 70 houses and 15 vehicles were damaged by the explosion, while a rescue worker was killed and at least 39 people, including 12 other rescue workers, were injured.







The department said the inferno began with an explosion about 3.10am Monday morning, but it has not yet determined what caused the blast. The effort to extinguish the chemical fire sent thick black smoke billowing into the sky above Bang Phli district throughout the day yesterday, which was visible from many parts of the capital. (NNT)



















