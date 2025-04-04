Sriracha hospital conducts mass casualty drill ahead of Songkran holidays

By Pattaya Mail
Samitivej Sriracha Hospital conducts a mass casualty drill to ensure timely and safe medical assistance during the busy Songkran holiday season.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Samitivej Sriracha Hospital conducted a mass casualty drill in preparation for the upcoming long Songkran holiday. The exercise aimed to enhance coordination between hospital staff and local rescue teams to ensure timely and safe assistance to those injured in accidents.

The drill involved a staged accident between a passenger truck and a motorcycle, resulting in 15 injured individuals. Medical teams, nurses, hospital staff, and rescue units from voluntary foundations participated in the exercise.



The simulated accident allowed for a full-scale, realistic rehearsal of emergency response protocols, from coordinating with the Chonburi Emergency Medical Center to transporting victims for immediate care. The goal was to ensure the hospital’s ability to effectively manage large-scale emergencies and minimize physical, psychological, and logistical losses during the high-traffic Songkran period.

The drill also served as an opportunity to refine operational procedures and incorporate feedback for future improvements. The hospital’s commitment to safety and readiness was reinforced through this collaborative effort, ensuring better preparedness for any unforeseen events during the upcoming holidays.

Medical teams, nurses, and local rescue units team up for a mass casualty exercise, enhancing emergency response readiness ahead of Songkran.

Hospital staff and emergency responders practice coordinated efforts to manage a large-scale accident, ensuring smooth operations during Songkran’s peak travel period.

 

Samitivej Sriracha Hospital trains for potential emergencies during the Songkran holidays, aiming to improve efficiency and reduce casualties in real-world situations.



