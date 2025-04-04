Sriracha hospital conducts mass casualty drill ahead of Songkran holidays

PATTAYA, Thailand – Samitivej Sriracha Hospital conducted a mass casualty drill in preparation for the upcoming long Songkran holiday. The exercise aimed to enhance coordination between hospital staff and local rescue teams to ensure timely and safe assistance to those injured in accidents.

The drill involved a staged accident between a passenger truck and a motorcycle, resulting in 15 injured individuals. Medical teams, nurses, hospital staff, and rescue units from voluntary foundations participated in the exercise.







The simulated accident allowed for a full-scale, realistic rehearsal of emergency response protocols, from coordinating with the Chonburi Emergency Medical Center to transporting victims for immediate care. The goal was to ensure the hospital’s ability to effectively manage large-scale emergencies and minimize physical, psychological, and logistical losses during the high-traffic Songkran period.

The drill also served as an opportunity to refine operational procedures and incorporate feedback for future improvements. The hospital’s commitment to safety and readiness was reinforced through this collaborative effort, ensuring better preparedness for any unforeseen events during the upcoming holidays.

































