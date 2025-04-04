Anger erupts in Pattaya after truck driver kicks injured motorcyclist, sparking confrontation with locals

PATTAYA, Thailand – A shocking incident occurred on the evening of April 2, at Soi Khao Talo, East Pattaya, when a young man in a black Vigo pickup truck collided with a motorcycle. The motorcycle rider, identified as 18-year-old Prayuth Krob-sin, was thrown from his bike and severely injured, with a broken leg and multiple abrasions.

Upon arriving at the scene, Prayuth’s mother, Kanokwan Krob-sin, was told by witnesses that the driver of the pickup truck not only caused the accident by cutting off the motorcycle but also proceeded to kick and stomp on her son while he was lying in pain. The truck driver allegedly threatened to shoot Prayuth, further escalating the situation.







The situation quickly became heated, with locals growing furious at the truck driver’s actions. A group of residents began to physically confront the driver, throwing helmets and shouting in anger. Fortunately, police officers from the Nongprue Police Station arrived on the scene just in time to prevent further violence.

The driver, who was later identified as a young man with a news agency sticker on his truck, was taken into police custody for questioning. The man claimed he was not a journalist and that the sticker had been placed by his father, who owns the truck. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have confirmed that the driver will face legal consequences for his actions.



Prayuth was taken to the hospital for treatment, and his condition is stable. His mother expressed concern about the lack of justice and the severe nature of the attack on her son, especially considering his vulnerable condition at the time.



























