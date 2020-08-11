Smuggled slot machines seized at Laem Chabang Port

Customs officials seized a container full of smuggled slot machines at Laem Chabang Port.

Port Director Bancha Rattanaporn and local MPs joined customs officials in inspecting one of more than 500 shipping containers allegedly containing plastic waste being imported into the country. But when they opened the container, they found not plastic, but slot machines hidden in boxes.

The National Anti-Corruption Network had requested the inspection after getting complaints from port-area residents that 1,700 containers of plastic were illegally brought into Thailand for reprocessing. Of those, 1,200 had already left the port, so citizens wanted authorities to move quickly.

Officials opened five containers and four contained plastic, as expected. The discovery of slot machines was an added bonus.

X-ray inspections of the other 497 containers are underway.











