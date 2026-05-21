Sri Racha condo sweep uncovers over 700 Chinese nationals

SRI RACHA, Thailand – Immigration police in Chonburi, supported by local police units, launched a large-scale operation targeting foreign residency compliance, raiding 10 condominium buildings in Sri Racha district, 30 minutes from Pattaya, and discovering more than 700 Chinese nationals living in the premises, May 21. The early morning operation at around 08:30 was led by Chonburi Immigration Police, with over 50 officers working alongside Bo Win Police Station, in line with national directives to intensify enforcement against illegal foreign labor and immigration violations.







Authorities inspected documentation related to residence registration under Section 38 of the Immigration Act, which requires landlords, property owners, or hotel managers to report foreign nationals staying within 24 hours of their arrival. Initial checks found more than 100 Chinese nationals had failed to comply with the mandatory reporting requirement. Those individuals were fined 2,000 baht each under standard legal procedures.

Officials confirmed that the broader inspection covered 10 condominium buildings, where a total of more than 700 Chinese residents were identified. Investigations are ongoing to verify identities and determine whether any individuals are involved in illegal employment or other offences. Police said further legal action and expanded investigations will follow as authorities assess potential links to unauthorized work or other violations.

















































