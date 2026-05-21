Jong–Cullen beach fee scandal erupts after 400-baht seating charge in Bang Saen

PATTAYA, Thailand – A visit to Bang Saen Beach by popular Korean YouTubers “Jong” and “Cullen” has triggered online debate after they were reportedly charged 400 baht for beachside seating at a seaside restaurant, before the money was partially refunded during their trip, according to their latest travel episode. In the episode shared on the YouTube channel Cullen HateBerry, the pair were seen stopping at a beachfront restaurant in Chonburi, just around 40 minutes from Pattaya, where they were initially asked to pay a seating fee. The 400-baht charge was later reduced by 300 baht after staff reportedly explained they were unaware the customers were only two people.







The incident quickly drew attention online, with many social media users questioning the practice of charging seating fees at public beach areas, arguing that beaches should remain freely accessible and not be commercialized in this way. Some commenters suggested the refund may have been issued after staff realized the visitors were well-known content creators, though this remains speculative and unconfirmed. Others said such practices can leave negative impressions on tourists, especially foreign visitors who may not be familiar with local arrangements. Criticism also focused on broader concerns about inconsistent pricing and informal fees in popular tourist areas, with some users calling for clearer regulations to prevent misunderstandings between businesses and visitors. The episode has since gone viral, sparking renewed discussion about beach access, tourism standards, and transparency in pricing at Thailand’s coastal destinations.

















































