Chinese tourist dies after falling from sixth-floor Pattaya hotel onto glass roof

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 33-year-old Chinese tourist has died after reportedly falling from the sixth floor of a hotel in Pattaya and landing on a glass roof structure below, in an incident that occurred in the early hours of May 21. Police at Pattaya City Police Station were alerted at around 03:30 after reports of a person falling from height inside a hotel in the city. Officers, together with rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon, rushed to the scene.







At the site, rescuers found the body of MR. CHEN RONGGUI, 33, a Chinese national, trapped on a metal beam above a glass roof. Blood was found on the structure and broken glass was scattered across the area. Authorities cordoned off the scene while recovery operations were carried out.

Rescue teams used ropes and abseiling equipment to retrieve the body before transferring it to Pattaya Patmakun Hospital and later sending it for a full post-mortem examination at the Police General Hospital forensic institute to determine the exact cause of death.

Police inspected Room 3607 on the sixth floor, believed to be the deceased’s accommodation, where another Chinese male friend was found inside. Officers also discovered bottles of alcoholic beverages and food remnants inside the room, though no signs of a struggle were reported.



Initial information suggests the deceased had been staying at the hotel with a group of friends, occupying separate rooms for the second night of their stay. The exact circumstances leading to the fall remain unclear. A hotel security guard said he heard a loud impact consistent with something falling onto the glass roof and rushed out to investigate, where he discovered the body and immediately alerted authorities. Police have taken the friend who was staying in the same room in for questioning, as he is considered a key witness in the case. Investigations are ongoing, and authorities have not yet released further conclusions.

















































