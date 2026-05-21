Thailand weighs foreign tourist landing fee models as fee could rise above 300 baht

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister has confirmed that the government is moving forward with plans to introduce a tourism entry fee for foreign visitors, with the proposed “landing fee” potentially exceeding 300 baht per person as officials work to finalize the most suitable collection model. According to the minister, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports is currently evaluating two main collection methods. One option would integrate the fee into airline ticket purchases, while the other would allow visitors to pay digitally through Thailand’s immigration system using a scan-and-pay process upon arrival.







Officials said each model has different advantages in terms of convenience, efficiency, and the ability to separate different categories of travelers. The government says the goal is to implement the system without negatively affecting the tourist experience.

The proposed fee is now expected to exceed the previously discussed 300-baht level, as authorities want the scheme to include expanded insurance coverage for foreign visitors. The package would reportedly cover emergency medical treatment, accident protection, and additional tourist assistance services.

Part of the revenue would also be directed into a tourism development fund aimed at improving attractions, infrastructure, and long-term sustainability projects across the country.

Thai officials noted that more than 40 countries worldwide already impose tourism-related taxes or entry fees in various forms, including countries such as Japan, Bhutan, and New Zealand, as well as several nations across Europe. Revenues from those systems are commonly used to support environmental management, tourism infrastructure, and sustainable travel initiatives.

















































